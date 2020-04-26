|
Lena Kay Kelly, 65, of Liberty, died at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point. Lena was born March 16, 1955, in Quincy, a daughter of Marvin and Helen McDougall Kelly. In her youth, Lena moved to San Francisco, where she lived for 22 years. She then returned to the Midwest, where she lived on a farm in Liberty. Lena loved dogs, and she enjoyed growing flowers and tomatoes. She was an active member of Union United Methodist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Megan Utterback of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two brothers, Richard M. (Ginger) Kelly of Aiken, S.C., and Gregory L. (Kathryn) Kelly of Fort Myers, Fla.; two sisters, Crystal Bridgman of Kansas City, Mo., and Connie S. (Cinda White) Kelly of Centralia, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Matthew. Lena was cremated, per her wishes. Memorials can be made to Quanada. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
