QUINCY -- Lena Mary "Nubie" Vollbracht, of Quincy, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sunset Home. She was born March 30, 1924, in Quincy, a daughter of Charles and Sarah Josen Kattelman. On Sept. 23, 1961, she married Dale E. Vollbracht in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1982. She attended Quincy Public Schools. She had worked for Brower Manufacturing for over 20 years as a machine operator. She was a former member of Salem United Church of Christ. Nubie loved the simple things in life. She enjoyed mornings sitting at her kitchen table watching the hummingbirds flitting about the yard. In her spare time she enjoyed watching old movies and "The Price Is Right." Most of all, Nubie loved her family and she greatly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved her dog companion, Coco. Survivors include four children, Walter (Betty) Inman, Sally Barger, and Sue Robertson, all of Quincy; and Darla (Virgil Jr.) Ohnemus of Fowler, Ill.; grandchildren, Debra (Jeff) Miller of Colo., Ronald (Sheri) Otten, Jr. of Tex., Casey (Lisa) Otten of Quincy, Kevin Goodwin of Loraine, Ill., Kathy (Sam) Inman of Quincy, Danny (Karen) Casey of Loraine, Ill., Eddy (Cindy) Casey of LaGrange, Mo., Ron Altheide Jr. of Quincy, Kerry (Jeremy) Vallee of Quincy, Kimmy Sue Robertson of Auburn, Ill., Kelly (Brad Cobern) Windoffer of Quincy, Jesse Ohnemus of Kirksville, Mo., and Makaila (fiancé Ronnie Melton) Ohnemus of Quincy; numerous great and great-great grandchildren, and a son-in-law, Ronald Otten of Quincy. In addition to her husband, Nubie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Inman; daughter, Phyllis Otten; grandson, Tim Robertson; and sister Ellene Willing. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Blessing Foundation for the Cancer Center in her name would be appreciated. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.