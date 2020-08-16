Herald-Whig Obituaries
Lenore U. Kimbrough


1916 - 2020
Lenore U. Kimbrough
Lenore U. Kimbrough, 103, of Quincy, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Lenore Johanna Ufkes was born Oct. 20, 1916, in Hancock County to Gerd Janssen and Trientje Maria (Bruns) Ufkes.

She attended Carthage, West Point and Bowen high schools and received her B.S. in education from the University of Illinois in 1939. She taught at La Prairie and Bowen high schools before her marriage to Lawrence Eldred Kimbrough on May 16, 1942, at the Camp Shelby chapel in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Lenore continued her teaching career at Elvaston, Warsaw and Carthage high schools until her retirement in 1976. She was honored as the Hancock County Teacher of the Year in 1973.

The Kimbroughs retired on their farm in rural Hamilton until Larry's death in October 1992.

In 1995, Lenore moved to Quincy, where she was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church and a volunteer for the Red Cross and Blessing Hospital.

Survivors include a son, R. Alan Kimbrough of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Judith K (Welton, "Archie") Miller of Valparaiso, Ind.; granddaughter, Alexis L. (Sean) Rush of Denver, Colo.; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Rush; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lenore was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and William Marshall; and sister-in law, Mary Webb.

A private graveside service was held in Hamilton. A memorial service for Mrs. Kimbrough will follow at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, American Red Cross or a church or .

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020
