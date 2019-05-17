Leo "Bud" Duniven, 81, of North Adams Home in Mendon, formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the home. He was born June 3, 1937, the son of Leo and Loretta Duniven. He married Linda Vahle on Nov. 7, 1998. She survives. Bud graduated from Walworth Wisconsin High School in the class of 1955. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight mechanic from 1955 to 1959. He retired from Knapheide as a painter in 2000 after 25 years of service. Bud and his wife were members of the Loafer Car Club of Hannibal, Mo. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a loving sister-in-law, Teresa Wood; a daughter, Dawn (Tim) Meyer; sons, Mike (Sarah) Duniven of Wisconsin and Terry Duniven of Indianapolis; and a stepson, Alan (Lisa) Bostic of Minnesota. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special friends, Jim Clemens and Denny Milfs, and other relatives also survive. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to North Adams Home or Unity Point Hospice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2019