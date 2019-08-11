|
|
Leo Edward "Eddie" Smith, 72, of Milwaukee, formerly of Quincy, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Quincy. He was the son of Leo and Hazel Barnard Smith. He married Cynthia Burback on June 21, 1980, and she survives. He graduated from Quincy High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team. After high school he joined the U.S. Marines, where he served three tours in Vietnam. Later he earned a bachelor's degree in science and psychology. In addition to his wife, Cynthia, survivors include a daughter, Jessica; two grandchildren, Lenora and Dominic; three sisters, Shirley Davis of Canton, Mo., Marcella Davis of Payson, Ill., and Juanita Shoop (John) of Mendon, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lenora Erps. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Crossing, 929 Monroe, in Quincy. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019