Leo Ray "Sonny" Foster, 85, of Palmyra, passed away Dec. 23, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, with Father Kelechi Uzuegbu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A dinner will be served after services for all family and friends to celebrate Sonny's life. All are invited. As Sonny wished, there will be no visitation. Sonny was born Aug. 18, 1934 to Leo Truman and Anna Mildred Bittleston Foster in Hannibal. He married Patricia Ann Hirner on June 16, 1956, and their union resulted in seven children. She survives. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Greg Foster (Carolyn) of Palmyra, Cindy Lurkins (Mike) of Flagstaff, Ariz., Raymond Foster (Cammie) of Palmyra, Roger Foster (Tammy) of Palmyra, Judy Martin (Duane) of Palmyra, Bruce Foster (Carolyn) of Palmyra and Dan Foster (Lauren) of Palmyra; 19 grandchildren, Connie, Stephen, Eric, Jason, Mandi Jo, Garrett, Courtney, Sara, Elizabeth, Hannah, Katherine, Jeremy, Melissa, Zachary, Rachel, Sophie, Luke, Logan and Wyatt; 15 great-grandchildren, Ty, Bryce, Preston, Aubrey, Raegan, Ryleigh, Hannah, Malachi, Greta, Hugo, Siena, Emma, Matthew, Ali and Aisleigh. Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Earl and Robert; and two sisters, Jean and Marjorie. Sonny grew up in Woodland, Mo., and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1952. He worked in construction with Bleigh Construction from the age of 16 until he retired at age 75. Sonny was known for his wonderful sense of humor, and he relished telling a good joke and making people laugh. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, coaching and playing baseball. He immensely loved his family, and especially his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Palmyra Food Pantry or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019