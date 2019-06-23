Leo W. Heberlein, 88, of Liberty, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 26, 1930, in Liberty, a son of Herman and Viola (Kaltenbach) Heberlein. He married Virginia "Ginny" Thomas on Nov. 8, 1958, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, and she survives. Leo was a 1948 graduate of Liberty High School. He first joined the U.S. Navy during the formation of NATO, completing a second tour of duty during the Korean War. Leo was proud of being a lifelong farmer. He had worked as a mechanic at Meinhardt Cartage Trucking and later for Preston Trucking, from where he retired in 1986. In his younger years, Leo was a licensed barber working in Liberty. He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. He loved his cattle, livestock and his pets. In addition to his wife, Ginny, survivors include his children, Karen (Russ) Nieders of Liberty, Kent (Darla) Heberlein of Ursa, Marsha (Greg Dehart) of Griggsville and Sandy (Caleb) Rice of Maryville; grandchildren, Bruce (Amanda) Nieders of Bettendorf, Iowa, Brandon Heberlein of Ursa, Kendyl Heberlein of St. Louis, Alec Heberlein of Ursa, Jennifer (Brett) Shoemaker of Perry, Ill., Danielle (C.J.) Hayes of Pittsfield and PV1Class Jordan Dehart of Fort Hood, Texas, serving in the U.S. Army; great-grandchildren, Stella Heberlein, Coltyn Dehart, Hadley Howland, Gabby Shoemaker, Fayth Shoemaker, Prayton Shoemaker, Colby Hayes, Taylor Hayes and one great-granddaughter on the way; two brothers, Donald Heberlein of Liberty and Bernie (Marilyn) Heberlein of Liberty; one sister, Loretta Koch of Quincy; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ann Loos and her husband Glen; a brother-in-law, Jim Koch; and a granddaughter, Heather Nieders. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Brigid Catholic Church with the Rev. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Interment will be in St. Brigid Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Liberty Education Foundation. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com or dukerandhaugh.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary