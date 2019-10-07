|
QUINCY -- Leola G. Askew, 95, of Quincy, passed away at 10:27 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Leola was born Nov. 15, 1923, in Stillwell, Ill., a daughter of Claude and Ethel Hunter Caley. She married Sylber D. "Don" Askew on March 23, 1956, in Carthage, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2018. Leola grew up working on the family farm and gained a strong work ethic. She worked at many jobs over the years including Dukane, Sheaffer Pen Corp., Motorola, and Lutheran Child and Family Services. In later years she loved doing food and product demos for many local stores. Leola never met a stranger. Leola loved sewing and quilting. She collected recipes and cookbooks and enjoyed cooking and gardening with her husband. She also liked taking bus trips to Branson. Above all, she valued her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter. Survivors include a son, Carl Askew (Julia) of Quincy, Ill.; a granddaughter, Carlie Askew of Quincy, Ill.; a step grandson, Scott Piner (Lara) of St. Charles, Ill.; two step granddaughters, Amanda (Piner) Hennenfent (Adam) of Springfield, Ill., and Andrea Jackson (Jamie) of Quincy, Ill.; three step great-grandchildren, Faith Piner, Connor Roland and Reid Hennenfent; a sister, Geraldine "Babe" Neill (John) of West Point, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Art, Don and John (Jack) Caley; and a sister Clarice Crabtree Walker. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at O'Donnell – Cookson Life Celebration Home with Pastor Bruce Rice officiating. Burial will be in Loraine Cemetery in Loraine, Ill. Friends and family are invited to Leola's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the O'Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to First Union Congregational Church in Quincy, or to the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
