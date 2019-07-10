LIBERTY, Ill. -- Leon E. Welsh, 77, of Liberty, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Oct. 6, 1941, in Quincy, a son of Loren and Helen (Schoenekase) Welsh. Leon married Mary Lou Campbell on Nov. 19, 1960, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. She survives. Leon was a 1959 Graduate of Liberty High School and then served in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Korea. He worked for Southwest Bell and AT&T Ameritech Telephone Company for 36 years, retiring in 2002. He was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. He loved to lector at Mass. Leon was a member of Payson VFW Post #2061, the I.B.E.W., and the Telephone Pioneers. Leon was an outdoorsman, he loved working on the farm, woodcarving, his grandkids and his Boston Terrier, Lily. Leon is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; three children, Stephen (Dionne) Welsh of Chesapeake, Va., Lisa (Michael) Berry of Quincy, and Michael (Dawn) Welsh of Bunker Hill, Ill.; grandchildren, Cora Welsh of Chesapeake, Va., Patrick, Nicholas, and Katherine Berry (Shaun Dietrich) all of Quincy, Taylor, Sydney, and Meghan Welsh all of Bunker Hill, Ill.; brothers Phil (Joyce) Welsh of Liberty, Bill (Donna) Welsh of Ewing, Mo., and Tony Welsh of Champaign, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Doug (Cheryl) Campbell of Plainville; and many nieces and nephews also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to , Payson VFW Post 2061 or to St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019