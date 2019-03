Leon J. Wiley, 84, of Fowler, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. He was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Quincy to John and Meta Hagmeyer Wiley. Leon was a graduate of Unity High School in Mendon. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for two years, until he was honorably discharged. In 1968, Leon moved to California, where he pursued a career as a machinist. He returned to Quincy in 2012 after his retirement. Survivors include two children, David Wiley of Morgan Hill, Calif., and Cindy Wiley of Eugene, Ore.; a nephew, Kevin Wiley of Fowler, Ill.; two nieces, Carla (Jeff) Faulkner of Champaign and Brenda (Mike) Smith of Temecula, Calif.; eight cousins, Don Hagmeyer of Naperville, Ill., Ron Hagmeyer of Golden, Colo., Rita Hagmeyer of Bellevue, Wash., Leland Hoffer of Oswego, Ill., Robert Cutforth and Elaine Hyer, both of Quincy, Loyal Cutforth of Gaston, Ind.; and Mary Ann Guenzler of Aurora, Ill. Leon was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry; a sister, Arlene; and two brothers in infancy. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Chaplain James Riley conducting. A private burial will be in Chase Cemetery. VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home MEMORIALS: Quincy Humane Society or Good Samaritan Home. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary