Leon Kowalski, 81, of Quincy, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Services are pending with the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Leon was born March 10, 1938, in Chicago to Konstanty "Gus" and Helen Cybulski Kowalski. He married Marilyn Penn on Nov. 11, 1961, in Chicago. She survives. In addition to his wife, Leon survivors include four children, Karen (Larry) of Kansas City, Kan., Christine (Danny) of Quincy, Cynthia (Michael) of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and Gary (Carrie) of Springfield; 11 grandchildren, Jacob, Casey, Nathan, McKayla, Mason, Emlea, Ashlyn, Andrew, Jessica (Paul), and Megan (Mitch); five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Milo, Asher, Eli, and Finley; and one brother, Carl of Chicago. Leon was preceded in death by his parents. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Leon graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign. Professionally, he went on to become a civil engineer for 15 years and later the head foreman for Illinois public state highways. In Central Illinois, he was responsible for forming a 9-mile section from Bloomington through Downs (Interstate 70), a 5-mile section through Farmer City, a 4-mile section through Mansfield, and a 20-mile section through Champaign (Interstate 72). In addition, he formed a 4-mile section through Newburg, including a major bridge at Monticello, and terminating with a bypass at Decatur, which included four bridges plus a 1-mile urban section and the interchanges at Route 41 and Route 51. Leon loved golfing, playing solitaire and sudoku, watching the stock market and CNN News, and following his favorite sports teams: the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed collecting things from all the places he visited, including Australia, Alaska, Indonesia, Greece, China, India and Bali. He also was very involved in his community, serving as the public works director, on the advisory board for the Quincy City Council, and as a member of Spring Lake Country Club. He was an advocate for Quincy to be recognized as a "Tree City USA" by the Arbor Day Foundation and was instrumental in the building of the stone bridge by South Park, the formation of Edgewater Park on Front Street, and the Villa Kathrine restoration. Most of all, Leon loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Leon was a Catholic by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, Blessing Hospice, or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020