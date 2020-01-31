|
Leon Kowalski, 81, of Quincy, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Services are pending with the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Leon was born March 10, 1938, and raised, in Chicago, to Konstanty "Gus" and Helen Cybulski Kowalski. He married Marilyn Penn on Nov. 11, 1961, in Chicago. Survivors include his wife; brother, Carl; four children, Gary (Carrie), Karen (Larry), Christine (Danny) and Cynthia (Michael); 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Paul), Megan (Mitchell), Jacob, Casey, Emlea (Mitchell), Ashlyn (Zac), Andrew (Madeline), Nathan, McKayla and Mason; and five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Milo, Eli, Asher and Finley. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Leon graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign, where he obtained a B.S. degree in civil engineering. His professional career started at the Illinois Department of Public Works (later known as Illinois Department of Transportation). He also worked as a contractor building the interstate highway system across Central Illinois. After building a portion of Interstate 72 around Decatur, he joined Homer L. Chastain, a civil engineering consultant, in Decatur, where he then got the opportunity to work on the Interstate 172 Quincy Bypass. After completing that, he fell in love with the Quincy area and decided to stay, becoming public works director for the city of Quincy, where he finished out his public service career, retiring in 1998. Leon loved golfing, dabbling in the stock market, and following his favorite sports teams: the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. He was also very involved in his community and served on the Advisory Board for the Quincy City Council. He was an advocate for Quincy to be recognized as a "Tree City USA" by the Arbor Day Foundation and was instrumental in the restoration of the old stone bridge in South Park, the formation of Edgewater Park on Front Street, and the Villa Kathrine restoration. Most of all, Leon loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, Blessing Hospice or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020