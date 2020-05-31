Dr. Leonard A. Hayden, M.D., 79, of Hendersonville, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 26, 1941, in Moberly, Mo., to Ward and Emma Marguerite Hayden. He married Judith K. Blake in 1964. Leonard received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He played trumpet in the SMU Marching Band and was a proud alumnus. He often liked to blast the SMU fight song throughout the house! Leonard received his medical degree from the University of Missouri and practiced medicine in Missouri, Montana and Florida before settling in Quincy in 1974, where he worked in Blessing Hospital's emergency room for 30-plus years. He loved playing golf and tennis, and attending his children's sporting activities as they were growing up. Survivors include his children, Catherine (John) Staff and Daniel (Victoria) Hayden; grandchildren, Emma Staff, Blake Hayden and Allyson Hayden; nephews, Rick and Chris Patterson; his wife, Helen Hayden, and her children, Jana, Tim and Holly; and grandchildren. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and sister, Sharon Patterson. A private burial in Moberly will be at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Herald-Whig from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.