|
|
Leonard G. Venvertloh, 80, of Fowler, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Sunset Home. He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Quincy, the son of William "Pete" and Hilda (Vonderheide) Venvertloh. He married Mildred Brinkman on Sept. 3, 1960, at St. Francis Catholic Church. She survives. Leonard was a lifelong farmer and a rural mail carrier for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Men's Club at the church. Leonard was an avid woodworker. He loved gardening and animals. In his younger years, he enjoyed fast-pitch softball. He was a member of the Rural Letter Carriers Association. More than anything else, he was a devoted family man. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Ronald Venvertloh and his wife, Karen, of Mendon, Ill., Carol Wiemelt and her husband, Greg, of LaGrange, Mo., Bernie Venvertloh and his wife, Brenda, of Quincy, and Joann Ellerman and her husband, Jerry, of Mendon; nine grandchildren, Jeff Venvertloh and his wife, Brooke, Josh Venvertloh and his wife, Jill, Katie Venvertloh, Erin Forrest and her husband, Dustin, Kelly Wiemelt, Bradley Venvertloh and his wife, Ashley, Ben Venvertloh, Jamie Ellerman and Jordan Ellerman; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brennan, Morgan and Nolan Venvertloh, Josie and Jace Venvertloh, Lennox Forrest and an additional great-granddaughter expected in March; four brothers, Ralph Venvertloh; Walter Venvertloh and his wife, Kathleen, Gene Venvertloh and his wife, Margie, and Wilfred Venvertloh and his wife, Norma; brother-in-law, Leroy Brinkman and his wife, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; a sister in infancy; a sister-in-law, Betty Venvertloh; and a brother-in-law, Jim Brinkman along with his wife, Betty. Funeral services will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Transitions of Western Illinois, Blessing Foundation for Hospice or to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019