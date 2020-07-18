|
|
Leonard J. Williamson, of Quincy, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 5, 1928, to Albert L. Williamson and Kate Smith Williamson in Lincoln. He married Gloria J. Maze in 1951 in Chicago. She preceded him in death. He was the youngest of a family of 13. Leonard graduated from Lincoln High School. After graduation, he served in the First Cavalry, U.S. Army in the Occupation Forces in Tokyo. After attending Coyne Electrical School and Eastern Illinois University, he was an electrical designer for Sundstrand Corp. of Rockford, Caterpillar of Peoria, Union Carbide, Fluor Daniel Corp., and Gardner Denver Co., from which he retired. Leonard became a certified lay minister of the American Baptist Church USA. Over the years, he served in evangelism ministry, parish ministry, hospital visitation and in lay pastor training. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His family was his pride and joy. He was an active member of Faith Christian Church, where he served as an elder. As a volunteer chaplain at Blessing Hospital for several years, hospital ministry was especially dear to his heart. Survivors include a daughter, JoanMary Williamson of Quincy; three sons, Jay (Gayle) Williamson of St. Louis, David (Carolyn) Williamson of Washington, Ill., and Dan (Sheila) Williamson of Quincy; five grandsons, Paul and Jason Quillman, and David, Tim and John Williamson; three granddaughters, Sarah Schlueter, and Jessica and Kelly Ramsey; seven great-grandsons, David, Johnathan, Joshua and Austin Quillman, Landon Schlueter, Oliver and Greyson Williamson, and Jaxson Foxx; and four great-granddaughters, Savannah Schlueter, Isabelle and Layla Williamson, and Olivia Foxx. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Faith Journey Church, 4115 N. 12th St., Quincy, IL, 62305, with Pastors Henry B. Pratt and Ryan Wiemelt officiating. Burial with full military honors by American Legion Post 37 will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Journey Church. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 18 to July 20, 2020