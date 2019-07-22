Leonard L. Gooding, 78, of Camp Point died at 3:10 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 14, 1940, in Quincy, Leonard was a son of Elmer and Alice Davis Gooding. He married Shirley A. Schwartz on July 8, 1960. She survives. Leonard was employed at Motorola and J.M. Huber in Quincy until his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, riding horses, camping and boating. Over the years his biggest pleasure was the time spent talking and being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was extremely proud of each and every one of them and they all brought joy to his heart. Survivors in addition to his wife are his four children, Terry Sorrill and her husband Mark, Liberty; Alice Myers and her fiance Matt Fairchild, Coatsburg; Sherry Stabler, Camp Point; and Ronnie Gooding and his wife Amy, Perry, Mo.; his grandchildren, Heather (Donald) Riley, Stephanie (John) Riley, Timothy Myers, Derek (Heather) Myers, Jason (Melissa) Myers, Trevor Stabler, Jacob Stabler (fiance Lucy), Ashlee Gooding, Rylee Gooding (fiance Josh), Gracee Gooding, Sarah, Loren, and Leam; his great-grandchildren, Courtney, Conner, and Olivia Riley, Makayla, Landon, Ali, and Aisleigh Myers, and Kayden, Gaberial, and Collin Stabler; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Brenda Lee and Leonard Lee Jr.; and 14 brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by Rev. Sheri Renner. Burial will follow at the Paloma Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Paloma Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 22 to July 24, 2019