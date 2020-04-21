|
Leroy Kline Moore (Gramps) passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Leroy was born August 10, 1932, in Liberty Illinois, the son of Kline and Frances Moore. He grew up on a farm in Illinois, and developed a love for tractors and implements, a passion that stayed with him for the next 73 years. He loved to share his experience and knowledge of vintage equipment and farming with his family and of course they loved listening to his stories and memories of the past. Leroy also had quite the green thumb, as plants flourish around him in his gardens and yard. In 2007, Leroy moved to Harrison along with his wife Peggy of 41 years. Leroy was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1950. Leroy served as an Elder in the Harrison Congregation and devoted many hours looking for people who would like to learn more about the Bible and the wonderful promises. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wayne and Gordon Moore and a sister Doris Berry. Leroy is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Moore; daughters, Linda and husband Francis Hoshauer of Atwood, Ill., Brenda Craft of Liberty, Ill; her son Randy Moore of Bradley, Ill; stepdaughters, Debbie and husband Leland Davis of Berryville Ar., Patti and husband Jack Chisum, Cindy and husband Dennis Patrick, both of Harrison; stepson Mike Koster of Green Forest. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence and Gary Moore;sister, Betty Waelder all of Illinois., brothers and sisters in law, Ed and Helen Stricklin of Ok. and Raymond and Ginny Fuhrman of Harrison Ar. Leroy had 20 grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and special neighbors. The Family of LeRoy Moore would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation of the many comforting words, prayers, cards and the expressions of kindness extended to our family, during our time of need. Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, Arkansas. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.coffman.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020