LeRoy M. Paben

LeRoy M. Paben Obituary
LeRoy M. Paben, 94, of Quincy, formerly of the Bowen and Golden area, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden.

LeRoy was born Aug. 29, 1925, in LaPrairie, the son of John and Elizabeth (Leerhoff) Paben. He married Dorothy E. Smith on Feb. 18, 1947, in Carthage. Dorothy passed away March 18, 2015.

LeRoy served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bowen, a member of the Bowen American Legion and a lifetime member of the Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He enjoyed farming, dancing, boating, hunting, fishing, woodworking and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two children, Dean (Nancy) Paben of Quincy and Jim (Cathy) Paben of Camdenton, Mo.; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Carl A. (Lynette) Smith of Beardstown; a first cousin with whom he was very close, Raymond Paben; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, John Paben, Leona Loeschen, Sophie Bartell, Melinda Fink, Vera Garrelts and Lawrence Paben.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Hunter Funeral Home in Golden with the Rev. Mark Jauss officiating. Interment will be in Golden Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Golden.

Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
