QUINCY -- Leta Pearl Herrmann, 93, of Casita Catherine Assisted Living Residence, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 9:04 a.m. at Blessing Hospital. Leta was born Jan. 18, 1927 in Marion County, Mo., the daughter of Wilbur and Corrine Bonta Richmond. Leta was the third of six children raised on the Richmond family farm during the Great Depression. On Oct. 23, 1943, she was married to John B. Herrmann in Palmyra Mo., just before John reported for duty with the US Army and was deployed to Europe during World War II. At the conclusion of the European conflict John was being prepared for re-deployed to the Pacific. Just before being transported to the Pacific the surrender of Japan occurred and John was discharged from the Army to return home. It was then that the joy of Leta and John's married life truly began. Leta was of those very blessed 1940's soldier brides whose husbands safely returned from the dangers of overseas duty to settle down and enjoy their life together and raise their family. This blessing was never taken for granted by John and Leta. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2002 after sharing more than 59 years of happiness as Mr. and Mrs. JB Herrmann. Leta is survived by her son, Don Herrmann and his wife Donna, Springfield, Ill.; her daughter, Mary Ann Duesterhaus and her husband Paul, Quincy; two granddaughters, Jessica Schmidgall, (husband Andy), Washington, Ill., and Ashley Warren, (husband Pete), Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Drew and Ava Schmidgall, Adelyn, Ryker and Tinsley Warren; and Leta's life-long best friends, her sisters Juanita Richmond Rigg, and Lois Richmond Ewing; and many special nieces and nephews who were an important part of her life. Along with her husband John, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard Richmond and Clifford Richmond; and a sister and life-long best friend, Freda Richmond Ewing. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation. Private services are planned. Burial will be in Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Mo., where Leta rejoins the love of her life, her husband JB. Leta's Family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to Martha and the girls at Casita Catherine, and to the staff at St. Vincent's. Leta received three years of excellent care, kindness, and many friendships, while a resident of the Casita Catherine facility. Memorials can be made to the Casita Catherine Assisted Living Residence or the Emerson Cemetery Association. Leta's family also suggests that friends of Leta can help celebrate her memory by performing random acts of kindness for others, as Leta did many, many times throughout her beautiful, long and joyful life. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020