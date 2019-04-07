Letha I. Brown, 95, of Good Samaritan Home, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the home. She was born June 7, 1923, Ira and Marita (Scott) Lantz in Kirksville, Mo. She married John T. Brown on April 11, 1942, in Palmyra. He preceded her in death. Mrs. Brown worked as a billing clerk for Packaging Corp. of America from 1956 until her retirement in 1978. Letha was a member of Salem Evangelical Church. She also was a member of Eagles Auxiliary and South Side Boat Club. Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Meyer and her husband, Alan, of Quincy; three grandchildren, Scott Meyer, Mathew Meyer and Jennifer Mendez; two great-grandchildren, Kellen Meyer and Jaxx Meyer; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Letha was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Brown; a grandson, Brian T. Meyer; a brother, Lloyd E. Lantz; and two sisters, Loraine McClelland and Wilma M. Lantz. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessing Hospice or . ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary