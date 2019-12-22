|
The Rev. Lewis A. Payne SSC, 86, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Birmingham, Ill., to Albert Wesley and Margaret Elmira (Fugate) Payne. He grew up on the family farm near Plymouth, Ill. After graduating as valedictorian from Colchester High School, he completed a triple major in voice, organ and piano and received a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from Carthage College in Carthage, Ill. After attending graduate school at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., he studied at General Theological Seminary in New York City, receiving a Master of Divinity. He met Margaret Arwen of Quincy through church activities, and they were married June 14, 1958. Lewis Payne was ordained in the Episcopal and Anglican Church as deacon on April 12, 1958, and as priest on Nov. 1, 1958. Fr. Payne served as assistant and choirmaster at Trinity in Rock Island, Ill. He served a number of parishes including St. Peter's, Canton and St. James in Lewistown, Ill., (1959-67), Holy Trinity in Peru, Ind. (1967-76), music director of St. Matthew's in Kenosha, Wis. (1976-79), St. Francis in Menomonee Falls, Wis. (1979-84) and St. Andrew's in Carbondale, Ill. (1984-96). After retirement he served St. John's, Preemption and Trinity in Monmouth, Ill., (1996-97), supply preacher for Christ Lutheran in Quincy (1998-99); and priest-in-charge of St. Clare's Mission in Rushville, Ill. (1999-2012). He also was an assistant priest at St. John's Anglican Church in Quincy. In addition to serving as rector and vicar to parishes, Fr. Payne's service to the church included several positions, such as serving as dean to regional churches. He was companion diocese coordinator in the Diocese of Northern Indiana with Costa Rica (1968-72). He and his wife lived for some months in Nigeria in 1992, where he was counselor for clergy, teacher for candidates for the priesthood and a visiting preacher. He served as spiritual director for youth in the dioceses of Milwaukee (1978-84) and Springfield (1984-85). He was a volunteer chaplain at Blessing Hospital in Quincy after retirement. Since 1982 he was a member of the Society of the Holy Cross (SSC), a devotional society for priests in the Anglican Communion. At the time of his death he was affiliated with St. Benedict's Abbey, Bartonville, Ill., with the name Maurus, Obl OSB. Fr. Payne was active in the spiritual healing and charismatic movements of the church. As an accomplished musician, he held teaching certificates in voice, organ and piano, teaching private students on his days off. He volunteered as a substitute teacher in Quincy Schools, teaching in the music and Spanish departments. He especially enjoyed acting as Curley in "Oklahoma," as Harold Hill in "The Music Man" and as Lazar Wolf in "Fiddler on the Roof." He was a member of the American Guild of Organists since 1958. He served as a member of the boards of the Quincy Society of Fine Arts and Quincy Symphony Association. He sang in the Quincy Symphony Chorus. As a perpetual student, he took courses in music, spirituality, science, drug abuse and counseling. He served as executive director of Waybridge House substance abuse treatment center in Kenosha, Wis. (1976-79). He was active in the civil rights movement, participating in regional and national meetings and demonstrations and serving for seven years as an Indiana State Board member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He volunteered regularly at the Quincy Right to Life office. Survivors include his children, Rebecca Payne of Quincy, Kevin Payne of Quincy and Matthew Payne (Margaret) of Appleton, Wis.; grandchildren, Andrew Anderson of New Glarus, Wis., Nicholas of Appleton, Jared of Quincy, and Gillian of Milwaukee, Wis.; two great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty (Dan) Klingele of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. Fr. Payne was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John's Anglican Parish, 701 Hampshire, Quincy, with Bishop Alberto Morales O.S.B. D.D. as celebrant and the Very Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. Burial will be in Scotts Cemetery near Plymouth, Ill. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Guild of Organists' New Organist Fund (agohq.org/contribute/ago-funds/new-organist-fund) or St. John's Anglican Parish (stjohnsquincy.com). O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019