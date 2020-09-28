|
|
QUINCY -- Lewis Leroy "Sonny" Miller, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Sunset Nursing Home, Quincy. He was born April 6, 1934, in Mendota, Ill., the son of Lewis E. and Amy (Rosenkrans) Miller. Lewis graduated from Paw Paw High School, Paw Paw, Ill., with the Class of 1952. He married his high school sweetheart Levina Belle Hobb, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Webster R. Hobb and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 12th. After graduating from Bradley University, Class of 1956, with a degree in Industrial Arts he entered into The United States Air Force with the rank of 2nd Lt. He served until May 1977, when he retired with the rank of Lt. Col. He and his family then settled in Hamilton, Ill. Lewis was a dedicated member of the United Methodist Church and The Boy Scouts of America. After his retirement, he kept active in his community by working at Montebello Manor Nursing Home as a maintenance man and driving a school bus for the Hamilton School District. During this same time, he loved to keep bees, grew a fruit orchard, and built up a strawberry business. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Miller; his sister-in-law, Betty Miller, of Earlville, Ill. Surviving in addition to his wife, Levina (Hobb) Miller, Lew leaves behind a son, Karl R. Miller and wife Carolyn, of Huntersville, N.C.; daughter, Lorraina B. Miller of Hamilton, Ill.; son, Kurtis L. Miller and his wife Nada, of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; daughter, Julie K. (Miller) Robillard and her husband James, of Houston, Tex.; and son, Joseph A. Miller, of Winfield, Ill. Lew also leaves behind his sister, Lucille (Miller) Thomas, of Batavia, Ill. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Wyoming Cemetery in Paw Paw, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts to the family may be sent in care of Printy Funeral Home, Hamilton, Ill. Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ill., is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be left at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020