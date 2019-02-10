Lillian C. Pierson Hoover, 92, of Huntsville, died at 7:27 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born Aug. 9, 1926, at Camp Point, to Ray W. and I. Marie (Whitehead) Pierson. She married Neil E. Hoover on Oct. 9, 1947, in Sciota. He died Nov. 12, 1985. Lillian graduated from Augusta Community High School in 1943 and Gem City Business College in Quincy. She worked as a teller for Augusta State Bank and Marine Bank in Carthage. She also worked at Globe Products, in the library of Western Illinois University, both in Macomb, and as a teacher's assistant at Brown County High School. She was active with the family farm, raising registered Angus cattle through the Black Gem Angus Farm and as president of Colonel's Pride Seed Co. Lillian was an active member of Camden United Methodist Church, where she was a faithful ticket taker at church dinners and chairman of the church board. She sang at many funerals. Lillian also was active with the United Methodist Women. She was a member of Be-Kik-A-Nin-Ee Chapter National Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a past regent of the chapter. Lillian was an avid genealogist and devoted many hours helping people search their family trees. She published several genealogical materials. For many years, Lillian was chairman of the Schuyler Jail Museum in Rushville. She also served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scouts leader. She also was a member of the Macomb Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking. Survivors include a son, Neil J. Hoover and wife Rhonda of Taylorville; a daughter, Cynthia Diane Rigsbee and husband David of Mendon; four grandchildren, Neil Jason Hoover, Justin Hoover and wife Venus, Karen Lee and husband Ben, and Nancy Geissler and husband Mark; four great-grandchildren, Marcus and Nathan Lee, and Claire and Lee Geissler; a sister-in-law, Joan Woodworth; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Garfield. In addition to her husband, Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother, William Maurice Pierson. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Camden United Methodist Church with Dan Wise and the Rev. George Bucks conducting. Burial will be in Mount Horeb Cemetery in Golden. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Wood Funeral Home, Rushville. MEMORIALS: Schuyler Jail Museum or Camden United Methodist Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Wood Funeral Home. WEBSITE: woodfh.net Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary