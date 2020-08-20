|
Lillian Irene Engle, 99, of Hannibal, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Lillian was born Feb. 13, 1921, in Hannibal to Henry O'Hara and Mary Margaret May O'Hara. She married Lloyd W. Engle, Jr. on Dec. 14, 1940, in Hannibal. He preceded her in death March 16, 2009. In her younger days, Lillian worked for International Shoe Factory in Hannibal. Lillian spent her life making the most of whatever situation she found herself in. When Lloyd went off to fight in World War II, Lillian and her girlfriends would pass Friday nights window shopping in Hannibal. The young mothers would take their children downtown and stroll the sidewalks, often buying a bag of popcorn for their kids and splitting a bottle of Coke between themselves. "That was our fun," Lillian said later to a granddaughter asking for her secrets. "We just enjoyed getting out and seeing who else was out, and talking and laughing and for a few hours at least, not thinking about the war." Though she came to the game of golf later in life, she wasn't deterred by her late start. She and Lloyd spent countless hours on the links, and they both racked up an impressive number of trophies for their efforts. The couple loved dancing and would make their own dance floor even if one was not technically available. After the wedding rehearsal dinner for one of their grandsons, the two caught the attention of family and strangers alike when some music came on the jukebox and they moved onto a little corner of open floor to "show them how it's done." And boy, could they put on a show. The two had a bit of wanderlust in them and would travel as often as possible to points around the U.S. and Mexico. They enjoyed several trips to Hot Springs, Ark., with friends to watch the horse races. The stories of their journeys inspired their grandchildren, who would look forward to comparing notes of trips and sharing plans for future adventures. After she was widowed, Lillian continued to find the good in things. A visitor to Lillian's home was likely to be treated to big band hits that she could hum along to as she chatted with her guests. She always made sure her candy dish was filled with small Kit Kat bars or some other little treat for a guest, or to satisfy her own sweet tooth. She was an avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers. She was very creative and enjoyed writing poetry and embroidering. Watching Hallmark movies and "The Bold and The Beautiful" on TV were just a few other of Lillian's favorite activities. She was also a wonderful cook. Her homemade noodles and turkey gravy were favorites during the holidays. She hosted a Kentucky Derby party every year, and invited all of her loved ones to gather and celebrate in style with lavish, festive hats and delicious food and drink. Nicknamed "Snooks," Lillian was spunky, funny and had the best giggle that she would share when she was up to no good, which was often. And she was always impeccably dressed and styled, exactly defining what it meant to be a lady. At 99, she still gave as good as she got and never lost a lick of her wit or wisdom. And, oh, was she Irish! Lillian had a saying for nearly any household or life situation, from being able to predict the impending birth of a new grandchild, to forecasting the weather. Her heritage, and the faith born of that heritage, were special and important to her. Tiny in stature but mighty in personality, character and resilience, Lillian relished time spent with family and friends. And they are richer because they had Lillian in their lives. Survivors include three children, Larry Engle (Wanda) of Hannibal, Debby Rhodes (Mike) of Hannibal and Mike Engle (Venita) of Maywood; grandchildren, Brad Fohey (Jane), Missy Fohey, Kim Allen (Gary), J.R. Engle (Jill), Doug Lewis, Brent Engle, Jason Engle (Marcy), Steve Rhodes (Lisa), Kristi Rhodes, Mike Engle Jr. (Lori), Eric Engle (Holly), Jennifer Engle (Ron), Dorina Heiden (Jeremy), Shaun Engle and Maegan Ludwig (Jerad); 39 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Peggy Fohey; son-in-law, Carl Fohey; great-grandson, Ean Reinold; grandson, Dr. Kevin Rhodes; and five siblings, George, Irene, Florence, Josephine and Patrick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal. Frs. Mike Quinn and Matt Flatley will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the church. The family requests that all who attend please wear a face mask. Pallbearers will be Mike Engle Jr., Eric Engle, Jason Engle, J.R. Engle, Jordan Fohey and Steve Rhodes. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020