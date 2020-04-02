|
|
Lily Gerline Johnson, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with her family by her side in Hannibal. She was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Paris, Tenn., to Claude and Mary Andrews. Paris is also where she met and married the love of her life, Emmett Loren Johnson Jr. They married July 8, 1956, and moved to Maywood, Mo., shortly after their wedding. Mrs. Johnson worked for Microenergy, while her husband worked for the Lewis County Highway Department. Her interests included gardening, sewing and bunco. She devoted much of her time and energy to family members, whom she loved above all else. She was also an active member of Open Arms Ministry, where she attended church. Survivors include her son, Douglas Johnson; daughter, Diane (Bill) Thompson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Appledorn, Scott (Dawn) Hatfield, Brooklynn (Justin) Imhof and Justin Johnson; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Harold (Juanita) Andrews, Keith (Carol) Andrews, Joe (Chris) Andrews and Tom (Ella) Andrews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Johnson; sisters, Florene Vandyke and Louise Wilson; brothers, Louis Andrews, James Andrews, John Andrews and Tony Andrews. Due to the restrictions for public gathering caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, a private family interment will be in Durham Cemetery. A memorial service will be at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Community Loving Care Hospice in care of Ball-Davis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 273, Ewing, MO 63440. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020