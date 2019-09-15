|
Lincoln Robert Lunt, the infant son of Jared and Emilie (Duncan) Lunt, passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Lincoln was born July 23, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital. He was baptized with his twin brother, Liam, on July 25, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital by Pastor Calvin Kapels of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Liberty, Mo. His loving family includes his parents, Jared and Emilie (Duncan) Lunt of Liberty, Mo.; his twin brother, William Otis "Liam" Lunt; a sister, Elizabeth Page "Lizzie" Lunt; his grandparents, Jerry and Becky (Drengwitz) Lunt of Quincy, Ill., and David and Libby (Boulware) Duncan of Carl Junction, Mo.; his great-grandparents, Bob and Clara Boulware of Oswego, Kan., and Dave and Shirley Duncan of Fishers, Ind.; his aunts and uncles, Jamie and Adair Zimmerman of Normal, Ill., and Isaac and Kristin Duncan of Manassas, Va.; and many great-aunts and great-uncles, and cousins. Lincoln's family plans on celebrating his life and mourning privately even as they appreciate your continued love and prayers. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church for the Small Saints Preschool, 205 N. Forest Avenue, Liberty, Mo., 64068. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
