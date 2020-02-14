|
Mrs. Linda A. Hernandez, 73, of Maywood, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away in the comfort of her family and friends at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born June 16, 1946, in Chicago, a daughter of James L. and Pearl P. Tallmon Garrett and was raised by Alfred Junior Combs. She married James N. Hartley in 1967 and later married Hector J. Hernandez on Feb. 3, 1993. He passed away June 13, 2004. She was a member of Life Tabernacle Church in Canton, Mo. Linda had been employed as a CNA, factory worker, and bartender and housekeeper. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and cooking. Survivors include four children, Jody (Rick) Seals of Maywood, Dale (Leta) Hartley of Liberty, Ill., Carolyn (Johnny) Weathers of Quincy and Mathew Hartley of Liberty; grandchildren, Stacey (Brian) Kreps of Winterset, Iowa, Jennifer (Bryan) Leckbee of Maywood, Jonah Seals of Maywood, Rick (Heather) Lish of Cottage Hills, Ill., Brandon (Jennifer) Lish of Quincy, Rachel Hartley of Quincy, Douglas (Teal) Hartley of Quincy, Corey (Rachel) Combs of Canton, Mo., Chadd Combs of Quincy, Destiny Weathers of Quincy and Jonae' Weathers of Quincy; 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leon, Alfred Jr. and Pearl Pauline; and four siblings, Alice Greene, Jeanette Buskirk, Barbara Lee and Mona Branham. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Life Tabernacle Church in Canton, with Pastor Paul Kinney officiating. Burial will be at a later date Maywood Cemetery. Funeral music wll be "Stairway to Heaven," "Amazing Grace," "The Old Rugged Cross," "Lead Me Home, ""All My Life" and "Family." Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Lish, Brandon Lish, Corey Combs, Chadd Combs, Douglas Hartley and Jonah Seals Davis Funeral Home, Canton, is handling arrangements. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to the .
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020