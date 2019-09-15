|
Linda Abbay Green, 67, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Quincy. Linda was born, July 11, 1952, in Little Rock, Ark., a daughter of Irene Abbay Green and Rice Andrew Green. Linda was an insurance adjuster and owner of the Green Turtle Gift Shop in Quincy for many years. She was a member of the Quincy PEO Chapter IE and was a member of First Union Congregational Church in Quincy. Survivors include her brother, Russell (Terri) Green of Des Peres, Mo.; nieces, Erin (Ryan) Kimm and Allison Moulton; nephews, Andrew (Alex) Moulton and Nathan (Erin) Moulton; great-nephews, Chase and Ethan Kimm; and great-nieces, Charlotte and Elizabeth Moulton. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert A. Green. Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo., with the Rev. Bruce Rice conducting. Burial will be in St. Paul Churchyard. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date at First Union Congregational Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to First Union Congregational Church, 105 N. 12th St., Quincy, Ill., 62301. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019