Linda K. Alexander, 76, of 3514 Westview Drive, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Sept. 27, 1942, in Quincy, the daughter of Howard and Maydalee (Requet) Meehan. Linda was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She married Brian Alexander on Oct. 24, 1964. He survives. Linda and Brian met at Scotties Roller Rink on Seminary Road and enjoyed 55 years of a loving marriage. Linda worked as a cook at Adams Elementary School for 22 years. They were avid campers and enjoyed many trips with Shirley and Neil Rellim, lifelong friends. Linda hosted all family holiday dinners. She loved cooking and baking and really enjoyed her grandkids. She was the rock of her family and always made everyone feel welcome in her home. The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs of the third and sixth floors at Blessing Hospital for making Linda feel comfortable, safe and loved during her final journey. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Brenda Berter of Quincy and Cindy Alexander of Seattle; four grandchildren, Avery Berter; Dakota Windland (Suzanne), Austin Windland (Megan Parrish) and Chevi Windland; siblings including Denny Meehan (Sandy) and Cathi Kroner (Mark); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Marlene Johnson and Eddie Meehan. Cremation rites have been accorded. No formal services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Cancer Center. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary