Linda K. Faulkner, 70, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Montebello Healthcare Center in Hamilton. Linda was born Sept. 16, 1948, in La Harpe, Ill., the daughter of Kenneth and Virginia Petty. On Sept. 2, 1971, she was united in marriage to James Faulkner in La Harpe. He survives. A faithful member of First Christian Church in Carthage, Linda worked for the Hancock County Health Department as an in-home health aide for over 10 years. Her main priority in life was taking care of her family. In addition to her husband, James Faulkner of Carthage, survivors include her daughter, Tammy Lynn Rampley of Burlington, Iowa; her son, James "Jamie" Faulkner Jr., of Carthage; eight grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters. Linda was preceded in death by two sisters. According to her wishes, a private family burial will be held in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019