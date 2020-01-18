Herald-Whig Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Linda K. Hultz Obituary
Linda K. Hultz, 79, of Quincy, died at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
Linda was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Quincy, a daughter of William and Lorene Gilkerson Danhaus. She married Glen F. Hultz on May 9, 1959, in Quincy. He preceded her in death March 6, 2007.
She graduated from Quincy High School in 1958. Linda worked at Mercantile Bank for 46 years as a bank teller. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Survivors include one son, Scott (Nichole) Hultz of Spring Valley, Ill.; twin grandchildren, Matthew and Madelyn Hultz; two brothers-in-law, Garld Hultz of Quincy and Robert (Marcia) Hultz of LaGrange, Mo.; three sisters-in-law: Waunita Hultz of Quincy, Lavina Glas of Quincy and Karon Hultz of Maywood, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Linda was preceded in death by her parents; twin grandchildren, Jacob and Katherine; and a sister, Brenda Rampley.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Father John Doctor O.F.M. officiating.
Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
