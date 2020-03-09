Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Quincy Memorial Park
Linda K. Miller


1946 - 2020
Linda K. Miller Obituary
QUINCY -- Linda Katherine Miller, 73, of Quincy, died at 9:40 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.

Linda was born March 15, 1946, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Raymond "Red" and Laverta "Sis" Macomber Scheiter. She married Larry Miller on Sept. 9, 1989, in Palmyra, Mo. He survives.

Linda was a 1964 graduate of Quincy High School. During her working career, she spent many years employed at the Quincy Paper Box Company and was later employed by Micro-Energy, Inc.

Linda had a true love for reading. She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing plants and flower gardening. Linda's true passion in life was her family. She cherished every moment spent with family and friends. Her grandchildren will always remember walking in the creek at South Park with their "Maw-Maw."

Survivors in addition to her husband, Larry, include three children, Brian (Michelle) Hankins of Quincy, Bobette (Craig) Homan of Mendon, Ill., and Brad Hankins of Quincy; a step daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Andresen of Quincy; six grandchildren, Ronette Leonard, Grady (Rachel) Homan, Brooke Hankins, Brock (Brandy) Hankins, Allie Hankins and Ashton Hankins; six great-grandchildren, Brendan and Bailey Stanley, Kadien and Aaralyn Leonard, and Sage and Lucas Homan; a brother, Raymond "Ray" Scheiter of Quincy; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Schuttler of Quincy, Pat (John) Long of Hannibal, Mo., and Ellen (John) Stice of Quincy; a brother-in-law, Ed Miller; three nieces and nephews, Rob (Cindy) Scheiter, Angie (Mark) Bridges, and Renee (Curtis) Higgins; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert "Bob Joe" Scheiter; and a sister-in-law, Rose Scheiter.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Quincy Memorial Park, with Rev. Timothy A. White officiating.

Burial in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials to Quincy Humane Society.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
