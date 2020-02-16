Herald-Whig Obituaries
Linda Kay Laws, 72, of Quincy, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Quincy, the daughter of Estel and Helen (Hufford) Holeman.

Linda married Terry Laws. He preceded her in death Nov. 7, 2015.

Linda worked for Glenayre for 27 years. She later was an over-the-road driver with her husband. She enjoyed Bingo and her dog, Khoda.

Linda was a wonderful and caring mother who battled the hardest fight against cancer, was able to pass away at her home with family and the dog she cared so much for by her side.

Linda was always involved where family care was a priority. A very special thank you goes to the nurses of Blessing Hospital who cared for her! She touched so many hearts in her life.

Survivors include three sons, Daniel Scott Jones, Darren Lee Jones and Richard David James Jones; her best friend and sister, Carol Sue Melvin; several loving nieces and nephews; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-grandbaby due in May.

Linda was cremated per her wishes. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Kroc Center Chapel.

There is no visitation, but friends and family are invited to the memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blessing Cancer Center.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
