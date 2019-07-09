Home

Linda L. Broer

Linda L. Broer Obituary
CLAYTON, Ill. -- Linda L. Broer, 82, of Clayton, died at 9:56 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Born Jan. 18, 1937, in Quincy, Linda was a daughter of William and Sylvinia Leerhoff Behrens. She married Robert Gerald Broer on March 7, 1953, in Golden. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2004.

Linda had been employed at Dennis Chicken in Augusta, Motorola in Quincy, the Curve Inn in Clayton, and Methode Electronics in Carthage and Golden.

Survivors include her son, Rockalon W. Broer, Clayton; three daughters, Teresa K. Grider, Clayton, Debra S. Cain and her husband Terry, Golden, and Lisa L. Wiskirchen and her significant other, Darren Weese, Clayton; twelve grandchildren, Bobbi Jo Heather, Mo., Steven Paul Broer, Tex., Vanessa Yates, Clayton, Terry Yates, Clayton, Edward William Brown (Kassie), Clayton, Trish Kay Biswell, Vidor, Tex., Nicole Newton (Joshua), Monticello, Ill., Matthew Cain (Amanda), Clayton, Joshua Cain (Cassie), Golden, Jeremiah Hester (Jennifer), Clayton, Jeff Malcomson (Donette), Clayton, and Monica Ivers (Jamie), Liberty; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Sandra L. Broer; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Broer.

Linda was cremated. Memorial visitation will be held from 10 to noon Thursday, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, in Benville Cemetery by Pastor Sheri Renner and Pastor Sharon Davis. Memorials may be made to the Golden Good Shepherd Home or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2019
