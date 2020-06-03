Linda Sue Cosgrove, 78, of Quincy, passed away at 8:12 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mississippi Valley Healthcare in Keokuk, Iowa. Linda was born Sept. 14, 1941, in Quincy, to Leonard and Roberta Lile Kerfoot. She was previously married to Jack Cosgrove. He survives. Professionally, Linda was a beautician in her own beauty salon for many years. In her spare time, she also enjoyed bartending and waiting tables at the Quincy Country Club. In years past, Linda was a Little League Baseball coach for many years for a team called the Flamingo Firecrackers. She was an avid boater and loved water skiing, and was a member of North Side Boat Club. Planting flowers in her garden, riding horses and the St. Louis Cardinals were a few of Linda's other favorites. She was also a wonderful cook and made the best homemade raspberry jelly. Most of all, Linda simply cherished the moments she could spend with her family and friends. Survivors include three children, John Cosgrove of Quincy, Jerry Cosgrove of Quincy and Jeff Cosgrove (Elizabeth) of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Joey, Jamie, Jarred, Morgan, Madison and Aiden; one great-granddaughter, Bella Jai; and one sister, Jane Ganz of Longmont, Colo. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Nancy Carter and Judy Kerfoot; and one aunt, Gertrude Lile. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Father Chris Comerford will officiate. Burial will follow in Quincy Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald-Whig from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.