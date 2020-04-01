|
Linda S. Hardy, 58, of Quincy, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Linda was born in Quincy on June 28, 1961, a daughter of Raymond and Sharon Bridgman. She married John Hardy Sr. on Sept. 24, 1987, and he survives. Linda was a stay-at-home mom. She was always there for everybody and dearly loved her grandchildren. Her favorite color was yellow, and she was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley. She loved her Pepsi, as she always had one close at hand. Linda liked watching "Big Brother," doing word-search puzzles, crocheting and she was always ready to play Bingo. She also loved watching soap operas, her favorite being "Days of Our Lives." Linda was an outstanding wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. In addition to her husband, John, survivors include her mom, Sharon Bridgman of Quincy; a brother, Robert Bridgman of Quincy; four children, Melissa Ewing, Kevin Scronce, Kasey (Tim) Karhoff and Joseph Hardy and his fiancee, Samantha Wagy, all of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Coffman, Michael Coffman, Destiny Karhoff, Jaclyn Hardy, Madison Coffman, Breanna Karhoff, Jordan Scronce, Quintin Ewing and Carson Hardy; a great-grandson on the way; a sister-in-law, Crystal Bridgman of Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dad; a grandson, Justin Scronce; and a brother, Bill Bridgman. Private family services are planned, with the Rev. Todd Hastings officiating. Private interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020