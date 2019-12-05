|
|
Lisa Ann Swisegood, 58, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Houston. She was born June 10, 1961, in lllinois, to David Swisegood and Lola Kay Marshall Swisegood. She graduated from Plymouth (Ill.) High School in 1979. She attended nursing school in Keokuk, lowa. Lisa worked as a nurse and received many letters of accreditation in the nursing field. She worked in several hospitals in Houston. She was a talented artist and loved to draw. Surviving to mourn her loss are her father, David Swisegood of Augusta, Ill.; her brother, Trevor Swisegood of Holden, Mo.; nieces, Devan and Delanie Swisegood; cousins; and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; and her paternal and maternal grandparents. There are no services planned at this time. Funeraria del Angel Funeral Home in Houston is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to David Swisegood, 502 Center St., Augusta, Ill. 62311, and Trevor Swisegood, 1908 S. Market St., Holden, Mo. 64040. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019