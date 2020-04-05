|
Lisa Smith Oakley, 63, of Quincy, died peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester, Minn., with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Bluefield, W.Va., a daughter of William Walker Smith and Charlotte (Yost) Smith. She married Ralph M. Oakley on March 1, 1986, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bluefield, W.Va. He survives. She was a graduate of Bluefield State College and the West Virginia University College of Law. She was a practicing attorney in Weirton and Princeton, W.Va. She continued her practice in Quincy, first as an associate with Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu and Mitchell LPP and later as a founding partner in the Scholz and Oakley law firm. She also was an adjunct professor for a few years at Quincy University and John Wood Community College. Lisa was supportive of and active in many community events and organizations, including service on the board of the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation and Chaddock. She was also appointed to and served on the board of the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund, working with Treasurer Michael Frerichs and the Illinois State Treasurer's office. In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters, Allison Oakley Hall (Dustin) of Quincy, and Sullivan Smith Oakley of Berkeley, Calif.; grandchildren, Liam, Anne and Oliver Hall of Quincy; her mother, Charlotte Smith of Quincy; aunts, Patricia Yost of Newton, N.C., Dorothy McHone of Reston, Va., and Wanda Dieckow of Pipe Creek, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Winters; father-in-law, Thomas A. Oakley; nieces and nephews, Thomas Van Ness (Lesley), Benjamin Van Ness (Amanda), Jonathan Van Ness and Jennifer Reekie; several cousins; and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandmother, Vicie (Peggy) Yost; mother-in-law, Anne M. Oakley; and brother-in-law, Stephen Y. Winters. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with the Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. A celebration of life will be held later. To attend the service for Lisa Smith Oakley remotely, please join us at 11 a.m. Central Time on Monday, April 6, 2020, using the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/3033193 Memorials may be made to Quincy University (Oakley Family Scholarship), Horizons Soup Kitchen and Magis Americas-Centro Ignacio Ellacuria (CIE), an educational program in El Salvador. For donations to Magis Americas-CIE, you can donate online at magisamericas.org/proyectos/cie/ or mail a check made out to Magis Americas with CIE in the memo line to Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020