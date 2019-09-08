|
Lloyd A. Bugh, 83, of Quincy, died at 7:12 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Lloyd was born April 24, 1936, in Lewistown, Mo., the son of Albert T. and Ruby Louise Meyer Bugh. Lloyd was fortunate to have many loves in his life and married Anna Mae, Jean and Emma. He married Barbara Hutchens on Nov. 13, 2009, at Central Baptist Church. She survives. Lloyd operated heavy machinery and was a crane operator for many years in the Quad Cities. He enjoyed being outdoors and liked camping, grilling and gardening. Lloyd loved to fish and spent many hours fishing with friends and family. Lloyd was a very faithful man who loved his Lord and Savior. He was a dedicated reader of the Bible and a member of Central Baptist Church. Lloyd was devoted to his family and truly cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Barbara, survivors include four daughters, Cindy (Robert) Axtell of Muscatine, Iowa, Cathy (Donny) Jackson of Henderson, Nev., Cammi (Jim) Williams of Wilton, Iowa, and Marti Bugh of Davenport, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Kenneth Ernest (Lois) Bugh Sr., Ronald Lee Bugh and Steven Ray (Karen) Bugh, all of Ewing, Mo., and Dennis Ray (Karen) Bugh of La Plata, Mo.; two sisters, Norma Sue Lay of Lewistown and Melba Louise (Carl) Bodine of Wylie, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by three wives, Anna Mae, Jean and Emma; his parents; two brothers, Roy Lester Bugh and Larry Dean Bugh; and a great-nephew, River Moonlite Bugh. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Central Baptist Church, with Pastor Jason Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery, Ewing, Mo. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the church. Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church in Quincy or Musserville United Methodist Church in Muscatine, Iowa. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019