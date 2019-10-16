|
LIBERTY, Ill. -- Lloyd Stanley "Sam" Quincy, 74, of Liberty, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 12:10 a.m. at Blessing Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Sam was born April 2, 1945, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Albert Lloyd and Doris Louise Douglas "Tiny" Quincy. He married Katherine Griffith Oct. 1, 1966, in Liberty. She preceded him in death Aug. 3, 1995. He married Mary Fulmer Grant on April 13, 1996, in Quincy. She survives. Sam was a 1963 graduate of Quincy High School. He had been employed in maintenance and as an electrician at Motorola, Kalo Labs, J. M. Huber, Central Stone, Dura Automotive and General Mills. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and Mopar stock car racing in the Pittsfield area. He loved to work on cars and help anybody any way he could. Survivors in addition to his wife Mary include three children, Sue (Bill) Martin of Baylis, Ill., Mike (Tracie) Quincy of Liberty, Ill., and Nicki (John) Sedelmeier of Liberty, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Kevin, Jessica, Tyler, Katie, Phoenix and Raiden; five great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, John Mason, Paul and Larry Griffith; four sisters-in-law, Fay Cox, Nora Boling, Betty Dade and Joyce Toolate; his dogs, Elvis Presley, Jackson and Nina; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Katherine; two sisters, Dolores and Nellie; sisters-in-law Carol Mason, Frances Fulmer and Sandy Randall; and brothers-in-law Charles French, Donald and Thomas Fulmer, and Frankie Griffith. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. V. Lee Amsler officiating. Burial in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Mary Quincy for the family. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019