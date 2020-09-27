|
Lois Helen Vahle, 91, of St. Louis, died at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Laclede Grove Senior Service in Webster Groves.
Lois was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Quincy, a daughter of Herman A. and Leona C. Dedert Vahle.
Lois attended St. James Lutheran School and graduated from Quincy Senior High School. In 1950, Lois graduated from Barnes Hospital School of Nursing. She continued her education and received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Washington University in St. Louis and her master's degree from Webster University in St. Louis.
Lois had a 45-year career as a nurse at Barnes Hospital, until her retirement in 1994. Over the course of her 45 years at Barnes Hospital, Lois worked in labor and delivery, in the administration offices, as a nurse recruiter, and in education and training. She was a member of Timothy Lutheran Church in St. Louis.
Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn Vahle of Quincy and Anna Anderson of St. Louis; nine nieces and nephews, John (Rose) Vahle of Sacramento, Calif., Mark (Celeste) Vahle of Laughlin, Nev., Cheryl Wood of McMinnville, Ore., Scott (Dale) Vahle of Redlands, Calif., Julia (Mark) Beals of Sullivan, Ill., John (Kim) Dean of LaGrange, Ill., Rebeccah (Paul) Tortorello of St. Louis, Haley (Peter) DiStefano of Boston, Stephanie (Dennis) Kiley of LaGrange, Ill.; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lee Vahle; and sister, Ruth Dean.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Greenmount Cemetery with the Revs. Bill Wilson and Andrew Dinger officiating.
Please bring a face mask if you are planning on attending the service.
Memorials may be made to Timothy Lutheran Church in St. Louis, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Quincy, or the .
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2020