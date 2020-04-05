|
Lois Jeanette Holbert, 85, of Quincy, died at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home. Jeanette was born March 9, 1935, in Lewistown, Mo., the daughter of Adrian and Thelma Stice Blake. She married John Edward Holbert on Oct. 18, 1969. He preceded her in death Sept. 23, 1996. Jeanette attended Webster Grade School, and she was a 1953 graduate of Quincy High School. She had been employed by Gates Radio/Harris Corp. from 1953 until her retirement in 1971. Jeanette was a member of First Baptist Church in Lewistown, the Lewistown Cemetery Board and a past member of We Moderns Club of Lewistown. Survivors include her son, John (Amy) Holbert of Andalusia, Ill.; three grandchildren, Nicholas Edward Holbert, Ethan Eric Holbert and Delaney Marie Holbert; her sister, Dorothy Ann Cates of Penrose, Colo.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Joan Blake of Sequin, Texas, and Elaine Herbert of Quincy; five nephews, Mark (Cheryl) Blake of San Marcos, Texas, Brad (Arlene) Blake of San Marcos, Texas, Tim Cates of Penrose, Craig (Stephanie) O'Dear of Kansas City, Mo., and Scott (Laarni) Herbert of Santa Fe, N.M.; four nieces, Marcia Cates of Penrose, Connie (David) Fox of Hannibal, Mo., Carol (John)Schaller of Oklahoma City and Michelle (Todd) Moore of Quincy; eight great-nephews, Joshua (Johanna) Blake of Liberty Hills, Texas, Matthew Cates of St. Louis, Cullen O'Dear of Kansas City, Cormac O'Dear of Kansas City, Maxwell Herbert of Santa Fe, David (Lindsey) Fox of Omaha, Neb., Ryan (Katie) Schaller of Oklahoma City and Austin (Miranda) Moore of Chatham, Ill.; and six great-nieces: Nicole Blake of Kyle, Texas, Brianna Blake of San Marcos, Sydney O'Dear of Kansas City, Gabrielle Herbert of Santa Fe, Amy (John) Bleigh of Laguna Hills, Calif., and Alexandra (Anthony) Lantz of St. Peters, Mo. In addition to her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul Blake; four brothers-in-law, M. Dale Cates, Dorsie Merrell, R. Maurice Herbert and H.C. O'Dear; a sister-in-law, Martha Lou O'Dear; and a nephew, Mike Blake. Jeanette's family would like to give a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers, Becky Wood, Vickie Kirsch, Kelli Reid, Michelle MacArthur and Rose Edmondston. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Private burial will be in Lewistown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lewistown Cemetery Association. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020