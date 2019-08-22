|
QUINCY -- Lola "Lu" Haggerty Klusmeyer, 93, passed from this life on Aug. 20, 2019, at Arbors Memory Care in Quincy. Lola Mae Karhoff was born in Edina, Mo., on July 21, 1926, the sixth of eight children born to Pearl (Kassahn) and Charles Karhoff. Lola, known to most as "Lu," grew up in Edina, Mo. where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School and church. After high school she moved to Quincy and worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She met Frank E. Haggerty and they were married on June 20, 1948. Together they had five children, Linda, Pat, Jim, Tom and Kathy. After Lu's children were all in school, she became a receptionist at the Western Catholic Union and later a secretary for Our Lady of Angels Seminary. Some of her fondest memories during these years were her friendship with her co-worker and neighbor, Marge Augustin, who warmly referred to her as "Lulabelle." Later at the seminary she took great pride in working for the Franciscan priests, brothers and seminarians. Lu and Frank enjoyed 25 years of marriage, most of them spent at their residences on 20th and Maple, and later on Brookmeade Drive. Lifelong friendships were made with neighbors just enjoying simple gatherings and cook-outs. Lu and Frank also spent many evenings dancing the night away to Big Band Music in the local clubs. In 1974, Lu's life was turned upside down when Frank died suddenly. With the support of family and friends she got through this difficult time. On March 29, 1980, she married Robert J. "Bob" Klusmeyer. At first, they made their home in Springfield, Ill., and traveled many places, going as far away as Hawaii and Japan. In 1985, they retired and made their home in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Known to her new circle of friends as "Lola," she and Bob enjoyed life there for over 20 years. In 2007, they returned to Quincy. Bob passed away on March 8, 2014. During her declining years, Lola spent several years living at Bickford Cottage and the Arbors. She was blessed with many kind caregivers along the way. Lola will be remembered by most as an energetic, determined individual. She enjoyed exercise, dancing, bargain shopping, flowers, cooking and sewing throughout her life. The sayings she lectured her children with such as "if you don't listen you can feel" and "you made your bed now lay in it" will always bring a smile to their faces. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Linda (David) Willing, Pat (Michael) Timmerwilke, Jim (Katherine) Haggerty, Tom (Tammy) Haggerty, and Kathy (Kevin) Moore; her grandchildren, Timmer (Katie) Willing, Todd (Liz) Willing, Misty (Dave) Riutzel, Nathan and Jimmy Haggerty, Tammy (Trenton) Carder, Kacie (Tanner) Carder, Michael (Kendra) Moore, Amanda (Nick) Smith, and Beth (David) Krueger; her precious eighteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews also survive. Lola was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; a granddaughter, Lauren Haggerty; five brothers, Leroy, Leonard, Lloyd, Leon and Leslie Karhoff; and sisters, Loretta Comley and Rita Bono. Lola was the last survivor of all her siblings. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at Church of St. Peter. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Mo., or Church of St. Peter, Quincy. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
