Lon Daniel "Dan" Hatton, 87, of Hannibal, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Family graveside services with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, in Hydesburg Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Goodman officiating. Family visitation will be before services at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please feel free to send flowers, online condolences or send a card to the family directly or through the funeral home. Dan was born July 26, 1932, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal, the son of William E. and Ida (Ludwick) Hatton. He was united in marriage to Marlene Glascock on Aug. 24, 1952, in Hannibal. In August 2019 they celebrated 67 loving years of marriage. She survives. Other survivors include four sons, Randy Hatton (Edye) of Maroa, Ill., Brad Hatton (Andrew Rodriguez) of Dallas, Texas, Jeff Hatton (Jean Ann) of Hannibal and Chris Hatton of Hannibal; three daughters, Marla Hatton Wisdom of Quincy, Ill., Sandi Hatton Terford (Rick) of Quincy and Toni Hatton Park of Quincy; 17 grandchildren, Justin, Miranda, Carmen, Molly, Ian (Whitney), Denyse (Reggie), Andrew (Jordan), Christian, Caroline, Julian, Gracie, Sophie, Maddie, Dominique, Larry, Xavier and Miles; four great-grandchildren, Brett, Colton, Olivia and Josie; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hatton was preceded in death by his siblings, Henry, Taylor, Bennie, Tony, Bill, Doc, Arilla, Dorothy, Ida and Wilma; and a great-grandson, Austin. Dan attended Hannibal public schools and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1964 with the rank of staff sergeant. While serving in the Air Force, Dan was stationed in Keflavik, Iceland, Air Force Base Radar Site 932nd AC&W during the Korean conflict. He was also stationed in Africa, Greenland and several other stations across the globe before his discharge from Laredo Air Force Base in Texas. He also served on the Triple Nickel Four and was a member for the Air Force Big Bore Rifle Team. Professionally, Dan was a master electrician at Underwood (General Mills) until his retirement two days after his 65th birthday. Dan's passion in life was his family and the great outdoors. He often said his greatest blessing was his wife and children. He loved spending time with his family and in the outdoors, whether that was deer hunting, turkey hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing or enjoying a family day out in God's country. Mr. Hatton was a past hunter safety course instructor and youth hunt coordinator at Mark Twain Lake. He was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Mr. Hatton was a charter member and past president of the NEMO National Wild Turkey Federation. He was a member of the Yellow Creek Water Fowl Association, Ducks Unlimited and South Side Coffee Club. Dan also was a member of Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 and a proud recipient of the Great River Honor Flight Mission 47 in May 2018. This honor was something that Dan cherished and spoke of often. He was so proud to serve his country and was a true American patriot. Mr. Hatton was Christian by faith. Pallbearers will be Justin Hatton, Ian Hatton, Andrew Terford, Christian Terford, Julian Engels, Brett Hathaway, Rick Terford and Ron Voepel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight, HHS Booster Club, NEMO NWTF or James E. Cary Cancer Center in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dan's memorial page at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020