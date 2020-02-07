|
Loretta A. Ward, 89, of Sunset Home, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the home. Born March 4, 1930, in Quincy, Loretta was the daughter of Oscar H. and Lebeta L. (Hoover) Turner. She married the love of her life, Francis Raymond Ward, on Aug. 13, 1949, at Salem Church. He preceded her in death March 10, 2003. Loretta was first employed as an OB tech for Blessing Hospital and later as a school nurse for Quincy Junior High until her retirement in 1983. After retirement, Loretta and her husband moved to Newark, Mo., and made many good friends in that area. The Wards were especially fond of the Glover family. Loretta and Raymond Ward moved back to Quincy in 2001. Loretta was baptized (with her husband) in Henry Sever Lake on Aug. 19, 1983. Loretta took great pride in caring for her home. She loved to dance, and she and her husband were members of several square dance groups. Loretta enjoyed playing fast track with the Curtis Creek ladies and listening to music. Loretta is survived by her sister-in-law, close friend and caregiver, Barbara Turner. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Oscar L. Turner; a sister, Irene Watkins; and a brother-in-law, Robert Watkins Sr. The family would like to thank Brooke and Jill Cobb and Michael Lynn Delcour for the wonderful care they gave to Loretta. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Feb. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Horizon Soup Kitchen or a . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020