Loretta M. Rottman, 96, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Sunset Home. She was born Sept. 1, 1923, in Quincy, the daughter of Walter F. and Clara M. (Schulte) Rottman. Loretta attended Notre Dame High School. After graduation, she worked in at Moorman Manufacturing Co. She was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church and of the Secular Franciscans for over 60 years. Loretta was a sports fan of Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy College, University of Notre Dame and the Quincy Gems. Her favorite team of all was the Chicago Cubs. Survivors include 13 nieces and nephews, including Cheryl (Jerry) Westhaus, Galen Volm and Bradley (Georgia) Volm, all of Quincy, and nieces and nephews in the Dallas, Texas area. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul R. Rottman; and two beloved sisters, Helen L. Volm and Lucille Rottman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Notre Dame Athletic Department. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020