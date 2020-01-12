Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Rottman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta M. Rottman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta M. Rottman Obituary
Loretta M. Rottman, 96, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Sunset Home.

She was born Sept. 1, 1923, in Quincy, the daughter of Walter F. and Clara M. (Schulte) Rottman.

Loretta attended Notre Dame High School. After graduation, she worked in at Moorman Manufacturing Co. She was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church and of the Secular Franciscans for over 60 years. Loretta was a sports fan of Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy College, University of Notre Dame and the Quincy Gems. Her favorite team of all was the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include 13 nieces and nephews, including Cheryl (Jerry) Westhaus, Galen Volm and Bradley (Georgia) Volm, all of Quincy, and nieces and nephews in the Dallas, Texas area.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul R. Rottman; and two beloved sisters, Helen L. Volm and Lucille Rottman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Quincy Notre Dame Athletic Department.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now