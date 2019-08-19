Home

Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
Lori L. Lewis


1958 - 2019
Lori L. Lewis Obituary
LORAINE, Ill. -- Lori Lynn (Brown) Lewis, 60, of Loraine, Ill., passed away Saturday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy.

Lori was born on Nov. 6, 1958, in Quincy, a daughter of Burle and Beverly (Wiedmyer) Brown.

Lori graduated from Unity High School, Mendon, in 1976. She worked at Methode Electronics, Carthage, and at K-mart in Quincy and Keokuk.

Survivors include, her parents of Loraine; one brother, Larry (Susan) Brown of Golden; one brother-in-law, Allen (Denise) Presser of Mendon; one granddaughter, McCartney Marie Elaine Lewis of Loraine; and nieces and nephews, Melinda, Lainey and Chase Brown, Shelby and Logan Davis, and Abigail and Jacob Presser.

She was preceded in death by her only child, Lonnie Ray Lewis.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon, with the Rev. Sheri Renner officiating. Interment will be in the new Loraine Cemetery, Loraine. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Loraine Fire Department or the donor's choice. You are invited to share memories of Lori and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
