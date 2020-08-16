|
Louis D. "Bopper" Klement, 69, of Mendon, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Sept. 13, 1950, in Monroe City, Mo., the son of Laddie and Dorothy 'Dot' (Kenner) Klement. He graduated from Monroe City High School. He married Brenda Priest on Nov. 3, 1972, at Central Baptist Church. She survives. Bopper first worked at Motorola for three years where he met his future wife of 48 years, Brenda. He then worked for Knapheide Manufacturing Co. until his retirement in 2009 after 36 years of service. Bopper attended Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed barbecues with his family. He liked gardening, fishing, tractor pulls and auctions. But most of all, he loved the time spent with family: his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Melissa Hill (Tony), Louis Klement II (Valerie), Amy Klement, Jessica Klement and Natisha Leasman (Jake); grandchildren, Dallas Dalton (Cynthia), Thomas Dalton (Kathleen), Louis James "L.J." Klement, Vanessa Klement, Zachariah Klement, Nikki Carter, Leif Carter and Karamia Gonzales; great-grandchildren, Dusty, Faith, Thomas and James Paul "J.P."; siblings, Carol Arrigo (Terry), Gloria Marquette and Dan Klement (Cindy); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Bopper's life will take place at noon Sunday, Sept. 6, at Upper Moorman Park in Quincy. The family asks everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing, or you may drive by to leave a message. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020