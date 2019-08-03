Home

Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Louise Weisinger Vermeire

Louise Weisinger Vermeire Obituary
Louise Weisinger Vermeire, 86, of Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, formerly of Paloma, died at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the home.

Born Oct. 6, 1932, in Cincinnati, Louise was a daughter of Cress and Louise Birri Fuentes. She married Robert Weisinger in Hawaii while actively serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He preceded her in death. She later married Donovan Vermeire. He survives.

Louise was employed as a bookkeeper for Adams Telephone Cooperative. She was a member of the Paloma United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling and dancing. Louise served her country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to her husband, survivors include three daughters, Theresa McGartland of Quincy, Susan Weisinger Gronewold (David) of Golden and Sheri Weisinger of Quincy; three stepsons, Terry Vermeire (Cindy) of Anaconda, Mont., William Joseph Vermeire (Connie) of Quincy and Evan Vermeire of Branson, Mo.; five grandchildren, William McGartland, Scott Gronewold, Sarah Mae Gronewold, Jessica Purcell (Kaleb) and Keith Barry (Jennifer); several great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Ralph, Joseph and David Fuentes, Nancy Knopf, Rosalie Brewer, Joan Hobson, Ramona Manlief and Elaine Tingle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Cress Fuentes.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Burial with military honors will be in Paloma Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Paloma United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Home Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
