Lowell G. Wasson, 88, of Quincy passed away at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. Father Bob Barko will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post No. 37. Friends and Family are invited to Lowell's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Lowell was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Quincy to William and Blanche Smith Wasson. He married Mary E. "Susie" Bastean on May 7, 1955, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. She preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2008. Lowell is survived by four children, Kent W. Wasson (Connie) of Pittsfield, Ill., Keith Wasson (Timmie) of Quincy, Karen Speckhart (Bruce) of Quincy, and Kathy Ginster (Chris) of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Angela Szumski (Randy), Regina Benner (Brad), Kylee DeSanto (Peter), Shanyn Weihe (Andy), Evan Speckhart, Megan Ginster, and Michelle Ginster; two step-grandchildren, Amy Doellman and Allison Clark (Grant); five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Szumski, Miranda Szumski, Dawson Stephens, Luca DeSanto, and Oliver DeSanto; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Lowell is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bryce Wasson. Lowell proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He also had the honor of going on the Great River Honor Flight. Throughout the years, he worked at Moorman Manufacturing for 13 years, followed by Toledo Scale, then the Quincy Park District. He eventually retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Westview Golf Course, where he began working in 1948 while in high school. Lowell loved golfing, frying fish, and playing slow- and fast-pitch softball. He was an avid Quincy Notre Dame sports fan, and was inducted into the QND Hall of Fame in 2012 for his faithful volunteerism for 43 years. He also served as President of the Fathers and Friends Club in 1974. Lowell also enjoyed going to his river camp to fish with his wife, and taking his black Labrador Retriever named "Kip" duck hunting with him. In his free time, you could find him playing card games such as Euchre and Rummy, following St. Louis Cardinals baseball, or tending to his tomato garden. Lowell was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to QND Athletics. Pallbearers will be Evan Speckhart, Andy Weihe, Mark Horman, David Horman, Randy Szumski, Brad Benner, and Grant Clark. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020